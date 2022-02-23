MYR Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MYR Group beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.15.
Revenue was up $38.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MYR Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|0.95
|0.63
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.24
|1.17
|1.07
|Revenue Estimate
|640.91M
|561.20M
|533.98M
|580.86M
|Revenue Actual
|610.18M
|649.57M
|592.49M
|607.97M
