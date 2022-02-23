Recap: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Q4 Earnings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings beat estimated earnings by 575.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $24.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.08 0.32 -0.06 0.07 EPS Actual 0.47 1.53 -0.04 1.21 Revenue Estimate 106.79M 99.50M 101.82M 111.92M Revenue Actual 114.40M 108.40M 99.40M 106.50M

