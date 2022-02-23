Recap: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Q4 Earnings
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings beat estimated earnings by 575.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $24.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|0.32
|-0.06
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|1.53
|-0.04
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|106.79M
|99.50M
|101.82M
|111.92M
|Revenue Actual
|114.40M
|108.40M
|99.40M
|106.50M
