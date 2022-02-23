Sunnova Energy Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights
Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Sunnova Energy Intl beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.26.
Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sunnova Energy Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.18
|-0.31
|EPS Actual
|-0.25
|-0.57
|-0.31
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|67.35M
|57.17M
|43.53M
|42.80M
|Revenue Actual
|68.90M
|66.56M
|41.28M
|38.02M
