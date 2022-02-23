Sunnova Energy Intl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sunnova Energy Intl beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $27.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.55% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sunnova Energy Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.17 -0.18 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.57 -0.31 0 Revenue Estimate 67.35M 57.17M 43.53M 42.80M Revenue Actual 68.90M 66.56M 41.28M 38.02M

