Recap: Pulmonx Q4 Earnings
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $3.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.37
|0.39
|-0.38
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.28
|-0.34
|-0.34
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|13.18M
|10.51M
|8.14M
|8.81M
|Revenue Actual
|13.26M
|12.20M
|9.24M
|9.83M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings