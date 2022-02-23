 Skip to main content

Recap: Pulmonx Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:20pm   Comments
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pulmonx beat estimated earnings by 2.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.36.

Revenue was up $3.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 7.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pulmonx's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.37 0.39 -0.38 -0.28
EPS Actual -0.28 -0.34 -0.34 -0.27
Revenue Estimate 13.18M 10.51M 8.14M 8.81M
Revenue Actual 13.26M 12.20M 9.24M 9.83M

