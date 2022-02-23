Recap: Delek Logistics Partners Q4 Earnings
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Delek Logistics Partners missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $49.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delek Logistics Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|1.04
|0.83
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1
|1
|0.83
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|142.02M
|138.59M
|126.81M
|127.71M
|Revenue Actual
|189.63M
|168.48M
|152.91M
|140.11M
