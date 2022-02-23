Recap: Delek Logistics Partners Q4 Earnings

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delek Logistics Partners missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $49.77 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delek Logistics Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 1.04 0.83 1.13 EPS Actual 1 1 0.83 0.94 Revenue Estimate 142.02M 138.59M 126.81M 127.71M Revenue Actual 189.63M 168.48M 152.91M 140.11M

