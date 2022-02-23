Recap: Arcus Biosciences Q4 Earnings
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arcus Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 601.35%, reporting an EPS of $3.71 versus an estimate of $-0.74.
Revenue was up $345.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 11.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arcus Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.08
|-0.88
|-0.84
|-0.75
|EPS Actual
|-1.11
|-1.09
|-1.08
|-0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|9.40M
|13.05M
|13.34M
|7.93M
|Revenue Actual
|9.46M
|9.46M
|9.46M
|9.49M
