Maravai LifeSciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences beat estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $130.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Maravai LifeSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.31 0.20 0.11 EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.26 0.13 Revenue Estimate 201.50M 192.29M 138.49M 89.02M Revenue Actual 204.81M 217.78M 148.21M 98.35M

