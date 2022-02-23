Maravai LifeSciences: Q4 Earnings Insights
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Maravai LifeSciences beat estimated earnings by 18.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.38.
Revenue was up $130.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Maravai LifeSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.31
|0.20
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.44
|0.26
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|201.50M
|192.29M
|138.49M
|89.02M
|Revenue Actual
|204.81M
|217.78M
|148.21M
|98.35M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
