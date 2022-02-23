Recap: Kaiser Aluminum Q4 Earnings
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kaiser Aluminum missed estimated earnings by 78.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $534.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 10.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kaiser Aluminum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.44
|0.57
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|1
|0.64
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|785.11M
|519.18M
|355.53M
|261.03M
|Revenue Actual
|750.60M
|741.00M
|324.00M
|272.00M
