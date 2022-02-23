Recap: Evolent Health Q4 Earnings
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Evolent Health beat estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $23.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Evolent Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.06
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|225.62M
|216.92M
|212.79M
|261.55M
|Revenue Actual
|222.47M
|222.06M
|215.07M
|271.92M
