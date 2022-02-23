Recap: Evolent Health Q4 Earnings

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Evolent Health beat estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $23.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolent Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.04 -0.06 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 225.62M 216.92M 212.79M 261.55M Revenue Actual 222.47M 222.06M 215.07M 271.92M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.