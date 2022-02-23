Why eBay Stock Traded Lower During Wednesday's After-Hours Session

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) sold off during Wednesday’s after hours session following the release of the company’s Q4 earnings results and weak Q1 guidance.

Management saw the fourth quarter generating $475 million in operating cash flow with $372 million of free cash flow from continuing operations. The company returned $3.1 billion to shareholders with $3.0 billion utilized in share repurchases and $107 million paid out in dividends. Both annual active buyers and sellers declined, by 9% to 147 million and 8% to 17 million, respectively.

The company highlighted the completion of the eBay Korea sale to Emart for approximately $3.0 billion, retaining 19.99% remaining interest valued at $725 million. eBay also reduced ownership of Adevinta to 33% by selling 135 million shares to Permira for $$2.3 billion. Additionally, management highlighted the acquisition of “Sneaker Con’s authentication business, Sneaker Con Digital with operations in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and Germany.

eBay Inc. operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in the world with $85 billion in 2020 gross merchandising volume. The company generates revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements with service providers, and managed payments.

At the time of publication, shares of eBay were trading 10.6% lower during after hours at $48.81. The stock had a 52-week low of $51.51 (now broken) and a 52-week high of $81.19.

