Recap: Western Midstream Q4 Earnings

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Midstream missed estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $71.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.57 0.54 0.58 EPS Actual 0.61 0.55 0.44 0.62 Revenue Estimate 736.12M 682.70M 657.36M 687.27M Revenue Actual 763.84M 719.13M 674.97M 647.48M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.