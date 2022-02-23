Recap: Western Midstream Q4 Earnings
Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Western Midstream missed estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $71.73 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.57
|0.54
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.55
|0.44
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|736.12M
|682.70M
|657.36M
|687.27M
|Revenue Actual
|763.84M
|719.13M
|674.97M
|647.48M
