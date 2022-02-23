 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Western Midstream Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Western Midstream Q4 Earnings

Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Midstream missed estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $71.73 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Midstream's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.57 0.54 0.58
EPS Actual 0.61 0.55 0.44 0.62
Revenue Estimate 736.12M 682.70M 657.36M 687.27M
Revenue Actual 763.84M 719.13M 674.97M 647.48M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (WES)

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Western Midstream's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
Oil And Gas Stocks Expected To Remain Strong: 5 Top Midstream Energy Stock Picks For 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings