Recap: Comfort Systems USA Q4 Earnings
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comfort Systems USA reported in-line EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $157.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 7.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.91
|0.60
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|0.90
|0.73
|0.99
|Revenue Estimate
|775.02M
|719.60M
|691.52M
|694.68M
|Revenue Actual
|833.90M
|713.89M
|669.76M
|698.96M
