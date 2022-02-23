Recap: Comfort Systems USA Q4 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comfort Systems USA reported in-line EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $157.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 7.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.91 0.60 0.83 EPS Actual 1.27 0.90 0.73 0.99 Revenue Estimate 775.02M 719.60M 691.52M 694.68M Revenue Actual 833.90M 713.89M 669.76M 698.96M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.