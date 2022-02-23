Recap: Xperi Holding Q4 Earnings

Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xperi Holding missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $219.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xperi Holding's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.42 0.47 1.84 EPS Actual 0.53 0.61 0.59 1.68 Revenue Estimate 215.41M 211.72M 221.62M 431.55M Revenue Actual 219.38M 222.27M 221.60M 433.93M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.