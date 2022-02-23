Recap: Xperi Holding Q4 Earnings
Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xperi Holding missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $219.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xperi Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.42
|0.47
|1.84
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.61
|0.59
|1.68
|Revenue Estimate
|215.41M
|211.72M
|221.62M
|431.55M
|Revenue Actual
|219.38M
|222.27M
|221.60M
|433.93M
