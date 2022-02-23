 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Xperi Holding Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Xperi Holding Q4 Earnings

Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xperi Holding missed estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $219.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xperi Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.42 0.47 1.84
EPS Actual 0.53 0.61 0.59 1.68
Revenue Estimate 215.41M 211.72M 221.62M 431.55M
Revenue Actual 219.38M 222.27M 221.60M 433.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (XPER)

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings