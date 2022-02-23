Staar Surgical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Staar Surgical beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Staar Surgical's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.02 EPS Actual 0.21 0.27 0.2 0.14 Revenue Estimate 57.89M 52.56M 44.37M 43.85M Revenue Actual 58.35M 62.37M 50.75M 46.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.