Staar Surgical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Staar Surgical beat estimated earnings by 90.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Staar Surgical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.27
|0.2
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|57.89M
|52.56M
|44.37M
|43.85M
|Revenue Actual
|58.35M
|62.37M
|50.75M
|46.00M
