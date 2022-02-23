Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Insights

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lemonade missed estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.13.

Revenue was up $20.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 10.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lemonade's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.16 -0.89 -0.81 -0.64 EPS Actual -1.08 -0.90 -0.81 -0.60 Revenue Estimate 33.38M 26.80M 22.00M 19.12M Revenue Actual 35.70M 28.20M 23.50M 20.50M

