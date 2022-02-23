Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Insights
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lemonade missed estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $-1.14 versus an estimate of $-1.13.
Revenue was up $20.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 10.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lemonade's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.16
|-0.89
|-0.81
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|-1.08
|-0.90
|-0.81
|-0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|33.38M
|26.80M
|22.00M
|19.12M
|Revenue Actual
|35.70M
|28.20M
|23.50M
|20.50M
