Recap: Ormat Technologies Q4 Earnings
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ormat Technologies beat estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.34.
Revenue was up $11.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ormat Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.25
|0.37
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.23
|0.42
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|160.29M
|151.46M
|167.90M
|182.82M
|Revenue Actual
|158.84M
|146.90M
|166.35M
|179.38M
