Recap: Ormat Technologies Q4 Earnings

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ormat Technologies beat estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.34.

Revenue was up $11.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ormat Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.25 0.37 0.34 EPS Actual 0.32 0.23 0.42 0.39 Revenue Estimate 160.29M 151.46M 167.90M 182.82M Revenue Actual 158.84M 146.90M 166.35M 179.38M

