Ansys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ansys beat estimated earnings by 3.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.71.

Revenue was up $33.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 6.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ansys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.56 0.84 2.54 EPS Actual 1.59 1.85 1.12 2.96 Revenue Estimate 414.04M 430.65M 351.95M 566.76M Revenue Actual 445.42M 452.55M 372.15M 627.77M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.