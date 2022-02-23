Ansys: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ansys beat estimated earnings by 3.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.81 versus an estimate of $2.71.
Revenue was up $33.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 6.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ansys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.34
|1.56
|0.84
|2.54
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.85
|1.12
|2.96
|Revenue Estimate
|414.04M
|430.65M
|351.95M
|566.76M
|Revenue Actual
|445.42M
|452.55M
|372.15M
|627.77M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
