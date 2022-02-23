Recap: The RealReal Q4 Earnings
The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
The RealReal missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was up $60.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The RealReal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.50
|-0.47
|-0.49
|-0.41
|EPS Actual
|-0.47
|-0.50
|-0.49
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|113.34M
|107.25M
|95.80M
|94.06M
|Revenue Actual
|118.84M
|104.91M
|98.82M
|84.58M
