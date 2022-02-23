Recap: The RealReal Q4 Earnings

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

The RealReal missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $60.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 18.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at The RealReal's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.47 -0.49 -0.41 EPS Actual -0.47 -0.50 -0.49 -0.49 Revenue Estimate 113.34M 107.25M 95.80M 94.06M Revenue Actual 118.84M 104.91M 98.82M 84.58M

