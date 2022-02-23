Xencor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Xencor beat estimated earnings by 1310.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $112.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xencor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.65
|-0.56
|-0.69
|-0.38
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|0.87
|-0.04
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|19.04M
|19.61M
|17.74M
|29.46M
|Revenue Actual
|19.68M
|67.45M
|33.97M
|41.85M
