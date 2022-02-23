 Skip to main content

Xencor: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:42pm   Comments
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xencor beat estimated earnings by 1310.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $112.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xencor's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.65 -0.56 -0.69 -0.38
EPS Actual -0.69 0.87 -0.04 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 19.04M 19.61M 17.74M 29.46M
Revenue Actual 19.68M 67.45M 33.97M 41.85M

