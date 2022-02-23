 Skip to main content

Amedisys: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:42pm   Comments
Amedisys: Q4 Earnings Insights

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amedisys reported in-line EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.18.

Revenue was up $8.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amedisys's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.36 1.67 1.43 1.47
EPS Actual 1.53 1.69 1.54 1.49
Revenue Estimate 568.37M 566.19M 544.86M 553.37M
Revenue Actual 553.49M 564.17M 537.14M 550.71M

