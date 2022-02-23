Amedisys: Q4 Earnings Insights
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amedisys reported in-line EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.18.
Revenue was up $8.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amedisys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.67
|1.43
|1.47
|EPS Actual
|1.53
|1.69
|1.54
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|568.37M
|566.19M
|544.86M
|553.37M
|Revenue Actual
|553.49M
|564.17M
|537.14M
|550.71M
