Flowserve: Q4 Earnings Insights
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flowserve missed estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.48.
Revenue was up $65.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flowserve's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.41
|0.19
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.37
|0.28
|0.53
|Revenue Estimate
|898.98M
|896.32M
|812.83M
|958.49M
|Revenue Actual
|866.12M
|898.18M
|857.31M
|985.31M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings