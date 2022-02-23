Goosehead Insurance: Q4 Earnings Insights
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $5.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.19
|0.06
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.13
|0.03
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|39.82M
|37.66M
|28.63M
|31.32M
|Revenue Actual
|41.68M
|38.17M
|31.23M
|34.65M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings