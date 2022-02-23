Goosehead Insurance: Q4 Earnings Insights

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goosehead Insurance missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $5.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.19 0.06 0.18 EPS Actual 0.26 0.13 0.03 0.19 Revenue Estimate 39.82M 37.66M 28.63M 31.32M Revenue Actual 41.68M 38.17M 31.23M 34.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.