Ultra Clean Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ultra Clean Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.22 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was up $245.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 19.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ultra Clean Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.96 0.85 0.71 EPS Actual 1.07 0.99 0.92 0.81 Revenue Estimate 542.27M 505.44M 392.47M 365.08M Revenue Actual 553.65M 515.20M 417.63M 369.63M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ultra Clean Holdings management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.06 and $1.26 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -4.92% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Ultra Clean Holdings, a bearish signal to many investors.

