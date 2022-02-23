 Skip to main content

Heico: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:38pm   Comments
Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heico beat estimated earnings by 3.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $72.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heico's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.58 0.55 0.48 0.48
EPS Actual 0.62 0.56 0.51 0.51
Revenue Estimate 505.47M 486.00M 443.09M 419.07M
Revenue Actual 509.42M 471.71M 466.65M 417.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

