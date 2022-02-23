Heico: Q1 Earnings Insights
Heico (NYSE:HEI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heico beat estimated earnings by 3.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $72.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heico's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.55
|0.48
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.56
|0.51
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|505.47M
|486.00M
|443.09M
|419.07M
|Revenue Actual
|509.42M
|471.71M
|466.65M
|417.90M
