OraSure Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OraSure Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $713.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 7.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OraSure Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.04 0.04 0.07 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.02 0.05 0.03 Revenue Estimate 47.48M 56.69M 57.00M 57.29M Revenue Actual 53.92M 57.61M 58.58M 62.85M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.