OraSure Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
OraSure Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $713.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 7.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OraSure Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|47.48M
|56.69M
|57.00M
|57.29M
|Revenue Actual
|53.92M
|57.61M
|58.58M
|62.85M
