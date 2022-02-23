Recap: Sleep Number Q4 Earnings
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Sleep Number missed estimated earnings by 70.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $1.59.
Revenue was up $75.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.74 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sleep Number's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.48
|1.07
|1.83
|1.44
|EPS Actual
|2.22
|0.88
|2.51
|2.19
|Revenue Estimate
|564.59M
|503.85M
|580.16M
|551.50M
|Revenue Actual
|640.39M
|484.32M
|586.26M
|567.90M
