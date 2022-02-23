Recap: Sleep Number Q4 Earnings

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sleep Number missed estimated earnings by 70.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $1.59.

Revenue was up $75.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.74 which was followed by a 2.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sleep Number's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.07 1.83 1.44 EPS Actual 2.22 0.88 2.51 2.19 Revenue Estimate 564.59M 503.85M 580.16M 551.50M Revenue Actual 640.39M 484.32M 586.26M 567.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.