Recap: ONE Gas Q4 Earnings
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ONE Gas reported in-line EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was up $109.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ONE Gas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.51
|1.81
|1.06
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.56
|1.79
|1.09
|Revenue Estimate
|247.24M
|279.07M
|581.57M
|478.98M
|Revenue Actual
|273.92M
|315.65M
|625.29M
|484.17M
