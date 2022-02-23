 Skip to main content

Recap: ONE Gas Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:27pm   Comments
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ONE Gas reported in-line EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was up $109.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ONE Gas's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.51 1.81 1.06
EPS Actual 0.38 0.56 1.79 1.09
Revenue Estimate 247.24M 279.07M 581.57M 478.98M
Revenue Actual 273.92M 315.65M 625.29M 484.17M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

