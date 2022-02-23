Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q4 Earnings

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fulgent Genetics beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.48 versus an estimate of $2.61.

Revenue was up $43.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.25 2.81 5.86 4.05 EPS Actual 4.05 2.55 6.59 6.20 Revenue Estimate 264.00M 197.34M 321.51M 199.44M Revenue Actual 227.87M 153.62M 359.43M 294.98M

