Recap: Fulgent Genetics Q4 Earnings
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fulgent Genetics beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.48 versus an estimate of $2.61.
Revenue was up $43.31 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fulgent Genetics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.25
|2.81
|5.86
|4.05
|EPS Actual
|4.05
|2.55
|6.59
|6.20
|Revenue Estimate
|264.00M
|197.34M
|321.51M
|199.44M
|Revenue Actual
|227.87M
|153.62M
|359.43M
|294.98M
