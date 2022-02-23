 Skip to main content

Recap: Booking Holdings Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Booking Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $15.83 versus an estimate of $13.68.

Revenue was up $1.74 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.97 which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booking Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 32.73 -2.10 -5.87 -4.28
EPS Actual 37.70 -2.55 -5.26 -0.57
Revenue Estimate 4.27B 1.90B 1.17B 1.18B
Revenue Actual 4.68B 2.16B 1.14B 1.24B

