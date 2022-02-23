Recap: Booking Holdings Q4 Earnings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Booking Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $15.83 versus an estimate of $13.68.
Revenue was up $1.74 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.97 which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Booking Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|32.73
|-2.10
|-5.87
|-4.28
|EPS Actual
|37.70
|-2.55
|-5.26
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|4.27B
|1.90B
|1.17B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|4.68B
|2.16B
|1.14B
|1.24B
