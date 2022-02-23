Recap: Booking Holdings Q4 Earnings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Booking Holdings beat estimated earnings by 15.72%, reporting an EPS of $15.83 versus an estimate of $13.68.

Revenue was up $1.74 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.97 which was followed by a 0.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booking Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 32.73 -2.10 -5.87 -4.28 EPS Actual 37.70 -2.55 -5.26 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 4.27B 1.90B 1.17B 1.18B Revenue Actual 4.68B 2.16B 1.14B 1.24B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.