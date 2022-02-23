 Skip to main content

eBay: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:13pm   Comments
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

eBay beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $255.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at eBay's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.95 1.07 0.83
EPS Actual 0.90 0.99 1.09 0.86
Revenue Estimate 2.46B 3.00B 2.97B 2.70B
Revenue Actual 2.50B 2.67B 3.02B 2.87B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

