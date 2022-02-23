eBay: Q4 Earnings Insights
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
eBay beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0.
Revenue was up $255.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 6.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at eBay's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.95
|1.07
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.99
|1.09
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|2.46B
|3.00B
|2.97B
|2.70B
|Revenue Actual
|2.50B
|2.67B
|3.02B
|2.87B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
