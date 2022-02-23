Recap: Insulet Q4 Earnings
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Insulet beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $61.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insulet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.13
|0.07
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.23
|0
|-0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|273.18M
|259.19M
|247.16M
|232.89M
|Revenue Actual
|275.60M
|263.20M
|252.30M
|246.10M
