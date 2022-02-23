 Skip to main content

Recap: Insulet Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 4:13pm   Comments
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insulet beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $61.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insulet's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.24 0.13 0.07 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.18 0.23 0 -0.26
Revenue Estimate 273.18M 259.19M 247.16M 232.89M
Revenue Actual 275.60M 263.20M 252.30M 246.10M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

