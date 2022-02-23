McGrath RentCorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McGrath RentCorp beat estimated earnings by 1.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was up $26.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McGrath RentCorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.24 0.91 0.77 1.03 EPS Actual 0.95 0.92 0.71 1.27 Revenue Estimate 177.61M 133.83M 127.96M 143.01M Revenue Actual 173.29M 146.44M 121.19M 148.98M

