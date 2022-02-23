McGrath RentCorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McGrath RentCorp beat estimated earnings by 1.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was up $26.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 4.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McGrath RentCorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.24
|0.91
|0.77
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|0.92
|0.71
|1.27
|Revenue Estimate
|177.61M
|133.83M
|127.96M
|143.01M
|Revenue Actual
|173.29M
|146.44M
|121.19M
|148.98M
