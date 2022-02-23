 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: MP Materials
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MP Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

MP Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MP Materials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 0.10 0.05
EPS Actual 0.27 0.17 0.13 0.18
Price Change % -1.16% 2.74% -5.53% 13.56%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials were trading at $40.98 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

Related Articles (MP)

MP Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights
Inflation Station — Could This Be A Good Time For Investors To Turn To Precious Metals?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2022
11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings