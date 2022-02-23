 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Micron Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Micron Technology 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.11% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In MU: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.21 shares of Micron Technology at the time with $100. This investment in MU would have produced an average annual return of 30.68%. Currently, Micron Technology has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion.

Micron Technology's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Micron Technology you would have approximately $375.97 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology
Here's Why Citi Is Bullish On This Chipmaker
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
How Is The Market Feeling About Micron Technology Inc?
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com