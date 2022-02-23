 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview: Ballys
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:36am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Preview: Ballys

Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ballys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Ballys bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.72, which was followed by a 5.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ballys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.42 0.46 0.34
EPS Actual -0.30 0.48 0.28 0.39
Price Change % 5.33% -3.68% 1.85% 13.9%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ballys were trading at $35.26 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (BALY)

Paysafe Collaborates With Online Sports Betting, iGaming Firm Ballys: All You Need To Know
New York Hits $2B In Betting Handle In First 30 Days: Here Are The Early Leaders
New York Breaks State Online Sports Betting Record In 3 Weeks: The Early Winners And What's Next
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Higher; General Electric Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Tumbles 300 Points; Sierra Oncology Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings