Penumbra's Return on Invested Capital Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 9:54am   Comments
Penumbra's Return on Invested Capital Insights

Benzinga Pro data, Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) reported Q4 sales of $204.01 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $24.63 million, resulting in a 406.72% decrease from last quarter. In Q3, Penumbra earned $8.03 million and total sales reached $190.12 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Earnings data without context is not clear and can difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to invested capital by a business. Generally, a higher ROIC suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Penumbra posted an ROIC of 1.27%.

It is important to keep in mind that ROIC evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

For Penumbra, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.27% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Penumbra reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.1/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.22/share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

