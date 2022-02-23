 Skip to main content

Constellium Clocks 37% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Higher Metal Prices
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 10:19am   Comments
  • Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTMreported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 37% year-over-year to €1.71 billion, reflecting higher metal prices.
  • Shipments increased 3% to 385 thousand metric tons.
  • Sales by segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products €1.04 billion (+39% Y/Y), Aerospace & Transportation €321 million (+50% Y/Y), and Automotive Structures & Industry €362 million (+21% Y/Y).
  • The company reported EPS of €0.05 for Q4, compared to €0.17 a year ago.
  • The gross margin contracted by 170 bps to 9.1%.
  • Operating income reduced to €56 million, and the margin contracted to 2.9% from 4.5%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% Y/Y to €147 million, and margin contracted by 31 bps to 8.6%.
  • Constellium generated cash from operating activities of €357 million in FY21, compared to €334 million a year ago. Free cash flow was €135 million.
  • Net debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA of 3.4x at December 31, 2021.
  • As of December 31, 2021, liquidity was €773 million, comprised of €147 million of cash and equivalents and €626 million available under committed lending facilities and factoring arrangements. Net debt was €1.981 billion at December 31, 2021.
  • FY22 Outlook: The company expects Adjusted EBITDA of €600 million - €620 million, and Free Cash Flow in excess of €150 million.
  • "Looking ahead to 2022, we expect demand to remain strong in our packaging and industrial markets. We are starting to see the beginnings of a recovery in aerospace demand and expect year over year growth in shipments in the coming quarters," said CEO Jean-Marc Germain.
  • Price Action: CSTM shares traded higher by 9.03% at $20.72 on the last check Wednesday.

