Earnings Outlook For Dell Technologies
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 9:19am   Comments
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dell Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95.

Dell Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 4.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dell Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 2.18 2.03 1.61 2.14
EPS Actual 2.37 2.24 2.13 2.70
Price Change % 4.81% -4.53% -1.06% 1.74%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies were trading at $57.13 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

