Earnings Outlook For American Tower
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 9:19am   Comments
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that American Tower will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

American Tower bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at American Tower's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 2.49 2.73 2.46 2.1
Price Change % -1.41% -0.07% 1.74% -3.84%

Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower were trading at $228.37 as of February 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

