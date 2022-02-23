Recap: MFA Finl Q4 Earnings
MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MFA Finl missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $50.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MFA Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.13
|0.17
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|41.02M
|24.55M
|26.55M
|34.80M
|Revenue Actual
|61.82M
|58.97M
|31.78M
|19.43M
