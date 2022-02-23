Recap: MFA Finl Q4 Earnings

MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MFA Finl missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $50.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MFA Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.08 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0.17 0.13 0.17 0.08 Revenue Estimate 41.02M 24.55M 26.55M 34.80M Revenue Actual 61.82M 58.97M 31.78M 19.43M

