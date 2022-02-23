Stratasys Clocks 17% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Growth Across All Technologies, Regions
- Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 17.3% year-on-year to $167 million, beating the consensus of $165 million.
- Product sales rose 19% Y/Y to $118.04 million. Services revenue increased 13.2% Y/Y to $48.98 million.
- The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 80 bps to 48.7%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beat the consensus loss of $(0.01).
- The company generated $4.4 million in operating cash flow and held $502.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- Dr. Yoav Zeif, the CEO, stated, "Our strong execution and results for the fourth quarter were driven by growth across all technologies and regions. Revenue was up over 17%, led by systems growth of 26% as we delivered our highest systems sales in three years, helping to generate our sixth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow."
- Outlook: Stratasys sees FY22 revenue of $680 million - $695 million, above the consensus of $672.2 million.
- Stratasys sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 - $0.19, above the consensus of $0.12.
- Price Action: SSYS shares traded higher by 2.07% at $25.18 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
