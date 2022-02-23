Gibraltar Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Earnings

Gibraltar Industries missed estimated earnings by 28.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $69.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gibraltar Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.16 0.87 0.50 0.63 EPS Actual 0.91 0.80 0.53 0.59 Revenue Estimate 376.92M 327.35M 274.75M 282.25M Revenue Actual 369.35M 348.39M 287.59M 265.20M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Gibraltar Industries management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.74 and $2.78 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 411.11% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Gibraltar Industries, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.