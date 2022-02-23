Recap: Entergy Q4 Earnings
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entergy beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was up $352.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entergy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.45
|1.40
|1.21
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|2.45
|1.34
|1.47
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|3.18B
|2.57B
|2.48B
|2.80B
|Revenue Actual
|3.35B
|2.82B
|2.85B
|2.37B
