Clean Harbors: Q4 Earnings Insights
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Earnings
Clean Harbors beat estimated earnings by 30.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $322.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clean Harbors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.80
|0.25
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|1.19
|0.42
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|917.13M
|841.02M
|787.52M
|801.44M
|Revenue Actual
|951.48M
|926.46M
|808.15M
|796.19M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News