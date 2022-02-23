Clean Harbors: Q4 Earnings Insights

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clean Harbors beat estimated earnings by 30.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $322.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clean Harbors's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1 0.80 0.25 0.39 EPS Actual 1.14 1.19 0.42 0.63 Revenue Estimate 917.13M 841.02M 787.52M 801.44M Revenue Actual 951.48M 926.46M 808.15M 796.19M

