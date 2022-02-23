TJX Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TJX Companies missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $2.91 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TJX Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.57 0.30 0.62 EPS Actual 0.84 0.79 0.44 0.50 Revenue Estimate 12.25B 11.01B 8.62B 11.48B Revenue Actual 12.53B 12.08B 10.09B 10.94B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

TJX Companies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.58 and $0.61 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -23.72% in quarter-over-quarter growth for TJX Companies, a bearish signal to many investors.

