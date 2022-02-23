Recap: Stratasys Q4 Earnings

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stratasys beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $24.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.02 -0.06 0.13 Revenue Estimate 150.08M 136.10M 132.20M 135.34M Revenue Actual 159.01M 147.00M 134.19M 142.40M

