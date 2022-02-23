Recap: Stratasys Q4 Earnings
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Also check this: Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stratasys beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.01.
Revenue was up $24.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stratasys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.07
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.02
|-0.06
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|150.08M
|136.10M
|132.20M
|135.34M
|Revenue Actual
|159.01M
|147.00M
|134.19M
|142.40M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings