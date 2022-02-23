Recap: Avista Q4 Earnings
Avista (NYSE:AVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Earnings
Avista beat estimated earnings by 5.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $50.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avista's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.26
|0.84
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.20
|0.98
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|290.92M
|300.06M
|409.66M
|420.76M
|Revenue Actual
|286.75M
|287.56M
|399.86M
|368.36M
