Recap: Avista Q4 Earnings

Avista (NYSE:AVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avista beat estimated earnings by 5.97%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $50.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avista's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.26 0.84 0.79 EPS Actual 0.20 0.20 0.98 0.85 Revenue Estimate 290.92M 300.06M 409.66M 420.76M Revenue Actual 286.75M 287.56M 399.86M 368.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.