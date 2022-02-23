Gildan Activewear: Q4 Earnings Insights
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gildan Activewear beat estimated earnings by 38.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.55.
Revenue was up $94.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gildan Activewear's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.50
|0.19
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.68
|0.48
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|715.51M
|702.61M
|487.15M
|610.76M
|Revenue Actual
|801.60M
|747.20M
|589.60M
|690.15M
