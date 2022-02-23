PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PROG Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $40.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PROG Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.80
|0.91
|0.90
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.09
|1.22
|0.95
|Revenue Estimate
|678.38M
|654.83M
|662.93M
|581.86M
|Revenue Actual
|650.40M
|659.97M
|721.00M
|605.65M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News