 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:32am   Comments
Share:
PROG Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PROG Holdings missed estimated earnings by 2.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $40.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PROG Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.90 0.80 0.91 0.90
EPS Actual 0.94 1.09 1.22 0.95
Revenue Estimate 678.38M 654.83M 662.93M 581.86M
Revenue Actual 650.40M 659.97M 721.00M 605.65M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (PRG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com