Recap: Constellium Q4 Earnings
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Constellium missed estimated earnings by 64.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.17.
Revenue was up $469.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Constellium's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.21
|0.08
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.88
|0.39
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|1.69B
|1.67B
|1.57B
|1.47B
|Revenue Actual
|1.87B
|1.83B
|1.62B
|1.48B
